An exclusive preview of a new Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned song from the upcoming Disney film "Mufasa: The Lion King," out Dec. 20, debuted exclusively on "Good Morning America" Friday.
In the new clip, Aaron Pierre's Mufasa and Tiffany Boone's Sarabi sing "Tell Me It's You" in a setting filled with snow and ice as they navigate their feelings for each other.
"The way you know just where to be / I don't know / The way you move, the way you see / You see me / The way you feel when you're with me," the two lions sing in a back-and-forth manner -- Sarabi first, Mufasa second.
The two then come together to harmonize, "Beside me."
Another clip shared with "GMA" shows an exchange between Pierre's Mufasa and John Kani's Rafiki, who insistently says, "I am going forward."
When Mufasa says he seriously doubts that, Rafiki continues, "It is easy to doubt everything when you know nothing."
As the lions contemplate feasting on Rafiki, he captures Mufasa's attention as he speaks of Milele, a fabled place located "toward the light."
"I've been there many times in my dreams. My brother waits for me there. I've seen the tree, can picture it, the two of us together again," he says.
Also on the journey is Sarabi and Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s Taka -- who later becomes Scar.
"Mufasa: The Lion King" is directed by Barry Jenkins and serves as both a prequel and sequel to 2019's "The Lion King," a live-action remake of the 1994 Disney animated classic.
In an interview with "GMA," Jenkins said he was drawn to the film because he was curious to discover more about Mufasa, a character we've known for 30 years, and "what made him that way" into the kingly figure he was.
"The journey of this film is kind of understanding how someone can build a family out of these very disparate parts," he said, adding that it's also about "how people who may be alone can find strength by coming together."
