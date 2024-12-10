Blue Ivy Carter, 12, stepped out for the world premiere of "Mufasa: The Lion King" in Los Angeles on Monday night, attending the event with her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Blue Ivy shimmered in a gold ball gown and Beyoncé wore a strapless black gown studded with gold polka dots, while Jay-Z sported a brown suit with a black tie for the occasion.
Blue Ivy's grandmother and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, who wore a black dress with a golden buckle for the event, also attended the star-studded premiere, walking the red carpet alongside the family.
Blue Ivy voices the young lion cub Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter, in the new Disney film, a prequel to 2019's "The Lion King." The prequel is set to be released in theaters Dec. 20.
In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video clip shared with "GMA" this week, Blue Ivy said being a part of "Mufasa" has been like a dream.
"If I, like, told my younger self that I was in a movie, I'd never believe myself," she said. "It's just a really amazing experience, and I feel like everybody that's a part of this is so helpful and supportive."
Beyoncé also reprises her voice role as Nala in the upcoming movie, having voiced the lioness in "The Lion King" as well, along with Donald Glover, who voices Simba in both movies.
Jay-Z's surprise red carpet outing came one day after the rapper and music mogul was named in an amended civil lawsuit and accused, along with rapper, record producer and record executive Sean "Diddy" Combs, of raping a 13-year-old girl over two decades ago at a party following the 2000 Video Music Awards.
Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations. Combs has also denied any wrongdoing.
On Monday, Jay-Z filed to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming in the filing that the allegations were part of a "cynical and calculated" campaign to "force payment of an exorbitant sum of money."
In a statement to ABC News, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the woman behind the lawsuit, said, "The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court."
Jay-Z also referred to his family in Monday's court filing, saying it would affect his children too.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he wrote in part.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents of 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."