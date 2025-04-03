A sneak peek for "Superman: Legacy" is here.
On Thursday, a new nearly five-minute clip was released by DC on YouTube and features David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Superman's dog, Krypto.
The clip shows Superman waking up in a remote, snowy landscape, bloody and beaten.
Krypto then appears out of nowhere and after a few tries at asking his dog to take him home and a few sweet kisses, Krypto takes Superman to the Fortress of Solitude, where a robotic crew comes to his aid.
Superman thanks the robots and they reply, "No need to thank us, sir, as we will not appreciate it. We have no consciousness whatsoever. Merely automatons here to serve."
The sneak peek also featured a look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan a Lois Lane.
The sneak peek was unveiled at CinemaCon earlier this week.
During the film's presentation at the convention, director James Gunn said, "I cannot wait to share the film with all you guys and the rest of the world," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In the highly anticipated upcoming film, Gunn " takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind," according to a description.
Also starring in the upcoming film are Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.
The cast also includes Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan, who plays Metamorpho; Nathan Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern; and Wendell Pierce, who plays Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White.
Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Clark's adoptive human father and mother, Jonathan and Martha, respectively. Alan Tudyk is also cast in an undisclosed role.
"Superman: Legacy" is set to premiere on July 11, 2025.