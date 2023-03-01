The intense teaser to the upcoming original series "Fatal Attraction," a reimagining of the hit 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, has arrived.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Douglas' Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, the jilted lover played by Close in the original film.

The pair are shown meeting in an elevator, and getting increasingly -- and eventually intimately -- closer as the sneak peek builds to a crescendo: When Amanda Peet, playing Jackson's wife, Beth, "introduces" Dan to Alex in their home.

"I know him already," Alex says to Beth, as a smile drains from Dan's face.

Paramount+ calls the eight-episode series a "deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone."

The streamer also said the series will "explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."