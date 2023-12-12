Nicki Minaj is welcoming the Barbz to arenas around the world with her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 Tour.

For her biggest tour to date, the singer will travel to major cities in support of her long-awaited fifth album, "Pink Friday 2." The "Pink Friday" sequel – with features from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake and more – dropped on Friday, Dec. 8, her 41st birthday.

The Pink Friday 2 trek kicks off in Oakland, CA on March 1, then makes stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Nicki's hometown of New York, plus Baltimore and Detroit, among other cities, before its currently scheduled final show in Berlin in June.

More show dates are expected to be announced soon.

Minaj teased the road show on social media in November.

Tickets for the Pink Friday 2 Tour will be available starting with a Citi presale on December 12. General sale tickets will go live on December 15.

For the full tour itinerary, visit NickiMinajOfficial.com.