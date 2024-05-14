Nicolas Cage will be starring in a brand-new Spider-Man series.
MGM+ and Prime Video announced Tuesday the plan for a live-action series on the "Spider-Man Noir'' comic called 'Noir.' "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve's" Harry Bradbeer is slated to direct the first two episodes of the series.
"'Noir' tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero," read a release from Amazon MGM Studios announcing the show.
"The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way," read a statement from Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.
The series, which will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, will have a team of executive producers including Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot who will join forces with the team behind "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character," said Katherine Pope the president Sony Pictures Television Studios in the release.
The show will stream on MGM+'s linear channel domestically, and after that, the show will hit Prime Video for a global audience.