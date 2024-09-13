Nicole Kidman is speaking out after the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.
The Oscar-winning actress, 57, took to Instagram on Friday to share a message of gratitude for the "outpouring of love and kindness" she and her family have received after losing their beloved matriarch, and to request privacy as they "take care of each other."
"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," Kidman wrote. "Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express."
She ended the post, writing, "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️."
Kidman's post included throwback photos, including one of her mother and others of her and her younger sister Antonia with their mother.
The Australian actress announced the death of her mother last weekend in a statement read by her "Babygirl" director Halina Reijn at the Venice Film Festival when she was not present to accept an award for her role in the film.
A representative for Kidman also confirmed the news to "Good Morning America" at the time.
"The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time," the actress' rep said.