Noah Cyrus is very much in love.
The "Everybody Needs Someone" singer, 23, took to Instagram on Monday and revealed that she has been engaged to her boyfriend Pinkus for a month, saying, "the greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together."
Cyrus' post included a slideshow of photos of her and Pinkus, a fashion designer, together at events and out in the world. The last photo in the carousel featured a close-up snap of her engagement ring.
"this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time," she wrote in her caption. "i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give."
Cyrus wrote of Pinkus, "you're the least judge mental human being i've ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i've never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough."
The "Ponyo" voice actress said she's "so excited" to spend life with Pinkus, adding, "our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live."
"i never thought i'd be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you," Cyrus wrote, concluding her post. "i'm so grateful for you. i don't know how i got so lucky … i would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you."