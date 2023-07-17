The highly anticipated Norman Reedus-led spinoff "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will debut on AMC and AMC+ on Sept. 10, the network recently announced.
"In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why," reads a synopsis for the show in a press release.
"The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home," the synopsis continued. "As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."
"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" was shot in and around Paris, the network shared.
The show also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.
"The Walking Dead" currently lives on in the spinoff "Dead City," starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie.
Another project, centering on returning star Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and his love, Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, will debut in 2024.