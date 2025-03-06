The 2025 Glastonbury Festival lineup has officially been announced.
Fans at the legendary South West England festival will be treated to a star-studded roster including Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, Noah Kahan, Charli xcx, The 1975, Neil Young and more.
The festival, which got its start in 1970, will take place from June 25-29.
The festival's official Instagram account shared the lineup poster on social media Thursday.
"Many more acts and attractions still to be announced," it wrote in the caption.
Other acts at the event include some of music's biggest stars like Gracie Abrams, Raye, Doechii, Brandi Carlile and Jorja Smith.
Rodrigo reacted to the news on her Instagram story on Thursday, sharing the official lineup poster and writing, "Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. truly can't believe this! so grateful and sooo excited. hope to see you there."
Young, who initially announced he would not play Glastonbury in January, citing "corporate control" of the festival, said in a Jan. 3 announcement that he was back in.
"Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved. Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!" he wrote on his website.
Last year's lineup included performances from Dua Lipa, Coldplay and more.