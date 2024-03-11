Good Morning … Barbie!

Barbieland collided with Times Square for the 2024 Oscars.

To celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night, “GMA” channeled “Barbie” with our very own spoof on the blockbuster film, which propelled Hollywood to break box office records and was nominated for eight awards Oscars including the coveted best picture.

"Good Morning America" kicks off Oscars after-party with a "Barbie" theme on March 11, 2024. ABC News

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan put their own spin on Barbie and Ken, leaving Barbieland to head to the “GMA” Oscars afterparty. The whole “GMA” team gets in on the fun, including George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee and Sam Champion.

Watch the movie magic and see how it all came to life below: