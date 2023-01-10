After years of tabloids, movie shoutouts and even an Emmy-nominated television series based on her life, Pamela Anderson said she's ready to share her story, in her own words, in the new Netflix documentary "Pamela, a love story," debuting Jan. 31.

"I want to take control of the narrative for the first time," Anderson said in the newly released trailer.

The documentary addresses Anderson's whirlwind romance with her ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer and controversial figure Tommy Lee, and how the couple's infamous sex tape, which was leaked in the 1990s, affected Anderson's career, relationships and own self-confidence.

"I had to make a career of the pieces left," Anderson, now 55, said in the trailer. "But I'm not the damsel in distress."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, FILE Actress Pamela Anderson attends "Baywatch" 100th Anniversary Celebration, Oct. 22, 1994 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Marina del Rey, California.

Anderson rose to fame in the 1990s when she starred in the hit show "Baywatch."