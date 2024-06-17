Pat Sajak has his sights set on the stage.
On Monday, a rep for the former "Wheel of Fortune" host confirmed to "Good Morning America" that Sajak will star in a production of "Prescription: Murder" at the Hawaii Theatre Center next year.
Sajak will play Dr. Roy Flemming in the play about a psychiatrist and his mistress who "hatch a plot to murder his neurotic and possessive wife that depends on a bizarre impersonation to create the perfect alibi," according to a press release about the news, which was first reported by People.
The play, originally written by William Link and Richard Levinson, will also star Sajak's longtime friend Joe Moore, a news anchor at KHON-TV in Honolulu, who will portray Lieutenant Columbo in the play.
Bryce Moore, Therese Olival, Amy K. Sullivan and Aiko Chinen are also slated to star in the production, which will be directed by Rob Duval.
Sajak's new role follows the end of his longtime hosting gig on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" earlier this month.
In his final episode, which aired on June 7, Sajak shared a special message to viewers and thanked them for "allowing me into your lives."
He also shared a special note for Vanna White, who had co-hosted the show with him since 1982.
"Prescription: Murder" will debut July 31, 2025, and have a final show on Aug. 10, 2025.
Tickets are on sale now. Proceeds for the show will go toward the Hawaii Theatre Center.