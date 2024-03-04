Paul McCartney, Paris Jackson and Ringo Starr were among the stylish attendees at the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week.

The trio posed together while sitting in the front row at the designer's Winter 2024 runway show on Monday.

Sir Paul McCartney, Paris Michael Katherine Jackson and Sir Ringo Starr attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Paris, Mar. 4, 2024. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In addition to her legendary musician father and his wife Nancy Shevell attending, the designer's sister Mary McCartney was also present to show her support.

Starr was joined by his wife Barbara Bach at the fashion show.

Barbara Bach, Sir Ringo Starr, Stella McCartney, Sir Paul McCartney, Nancy McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the Stella McCartney Winter 2024 show in Paris, Mar. 04, 2024. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ste

Nancy McCartney, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach attend the Stella McCartney Winter 2024 show in Paris, Mar. 04, 2024. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ste

Stella McCartney posed for plenty of photos at the show with her father and Starr.

Sir Ringo Starr, Stella McCartney and Sir Paul McCartney attend the Stella McCartney Winter 2024 show in Paris, Mar. 04, 2024. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ste

Other attendees at the Paris fashion show included rapper M.I.A., Anna Wintour, Naomie Harris, Ashley Graham and Jameela Jamil.

Stella McCartney shared footage from the collection on her Instagram following the show, captioning her post, "I feel so proud to be surrounded by such powerful Stella girls and boys, some new and some dear lifelong friends… x Stella."