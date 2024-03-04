Paul McCartney, Paris Jackson and Ringo Starr were among the stylish attendees at the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week.
The trio posed together while sitting in the front row at the designer's Winter 2024 runway show on Monday.
In addition to her legendary musician father and his wife Nancy Shevell attending, the designer's sister Mary McCartney was also present to show her support.
Starr was joined by his wife Barbara Bach at the fashion show.
Stella McCartney posed for plenty of photos at the show with her father and Starr.
Other attendees at the Paris fashion show included rapper M.I.A., Anna Wintour, Naomie Harris, Ashley Graham and Jameela Jamil.
Stella McCartney shared footage from the collection on her Instagram following the show, captioning her post, "I feel so proud to be surrounded by such powerful Stella girls and boys, some new and some dear lifelong friends… x Stella."