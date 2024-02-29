Georgia May Jagger and her mom, Jerry Hall, had a mother-daughter date Thursday during Paris Fashion Week.

The duo stepped out for the Chloé Womenswear fall/winter 2024-2025 show and sat in the front row.

Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger attend the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 29, 2024 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jagger wore an all black look with a leather jacket, while Hall wore a tan look with a trenchcoat.

They were all smiles as they posed for photos with actress Kiernan Shipka and models Pat Cleveland and Anna Cleveland.

Georgia May Jagger and Jerry Hall attend the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 29, 2024 in Paris. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

The event was a special one for Hall who walked in Karl Lagerfeld's Chloé shows in the 1970s.

The Chloé Womenswear line for fall and winter by creative director Chemena Kamali included looks with romantic and boho silhouettes.