Milan Fashion Week is in full swing and several stars stepped out on Friday to watch Sabato De Sarno's Women's Fall/Winter 2024 show for Gucci.
Some of the stars that attended the show included Kirsten Dunst, Salma Hayek and Solange Knowles.
De Sarno's ready-to-wear collection featured coats, knitwear and handbags. Models also showcased outerwear with unique silhouettes.
"This is my way of dreaming, without hurry, visualizing and stratifying aspirations as if they were the bricks of a house," De Sarno said of the collection in a press release.
The press release also noted that the music for the show was directed and mixed by Mark Ronson. Ronson was in attendance at the show with his wife, Grace Gummer.
See photos of some of the stars who attended below.
Kirsten Dunst
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
Solange Knowles
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Maude Apatow
Alexa Chung
Julia Garner