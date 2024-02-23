Milan Fashion Week is in full swing and several stars stepped out on Friday to watch Sabato De Sarno's Women's Fall/Winter 2024 show for Gucci.

Some of the stars that attended the show included Kirsten Dunst, Salma Hayek and Solange Knowles.

Solange Knowles and Salma Hayek attend the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Fonderia Carlo Macchi, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Salma Hayek, Mark Ronson and Francesca Bellettini attend the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Fonderia Carlo Macchi, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

De Sarno's ready-to-wear collection featured coats, knitwear and handbags. Models also showcased outerwear with unique silhouettes.

"This is my way of dreaming, without hurry, visualizing and stratifying aspirations as if they were the bricks of a house," De Sarno said of the collection in a press release.

Models walk the runway at the finale of the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Fonderia Carlo Macchi, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The press release also noted that the music for the show was directed and mixed by Mark Ronson. Ronson was in attendance at the show with his wife, Grace Gummer.

See photos of some of the stars who attended below.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst attends the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Fonderia Carlo Macchi, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles attends the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Fonderia Carlo Macchi, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow attends the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung attends the Gucci Women's Fall Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 at Fonderia Carlo Macchi, Feb. 23, 2024, in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Julia Garner