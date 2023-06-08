Penn Badgley may portray a very serious Joe Goldberg in " You," but he sure knows how to let loose and dance when he's not in character.
The actor shared a video of himself on social media this week recreating the famous "Elaine dance" from the beloved " Seinfeld" episode "The Little Kicks" -- in front of actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus herself.
Louis-Dreyfus played Elaine Benes on the hit sitcom from 1989 to 1998.
In the video, Badgley hits all of Elaine's iconic moves from the "Seinfeld" episode as Louis-Dreyfus looks on, unimpressed. (In the season 8 episode, Elaine's friends don't have the heart to tell her that she's a terrible dancer.)
Louis-Dreyfus, who is the latest guest on Badgley's podcast, "Podcrushed," told Badgley and co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari on Wednesday about the time she realized "Seinfeld" was a big deal.
"The first time it sort of truly struck me was when we were doing the finale," she said. "We shot the show at CBS Radford in Los Angeles and we were on stage nine. From the gate of the studio, you could see the entrance into stage nine. When we were doing the finale, they had to put up big barriers by the gate because there were people on the other side with long lenses trying to take pictures of who was gonna be in the finale."
"I remember thinking, 'seriously'?" she added. "And then I remember thinking, 'Wow, I guess this is really a big deal.' It was a big deal to me personally because I was doing the show for nine years so it was my heart and soul, of course. But to see the impact in that moment, that's when it kind of first struck me that this was maybe ginormous."