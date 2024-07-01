Pink's daughter Willow is saying goodbye to her mom's Summer Carnival tour.
On June 28, Pink posted a video in which she asks Willow to tell her why she's leaving the tour. Willow reveals that she's leaving so she can be in a production of "Bye Bye Birdie."
She also shares that she wants to be on Broadway some day.
Pink then reminisces about how Willow has always loved performing, noting, "I remember when you came out onstage for the first time in [a production of] 'Mamma Mia!' and I was like, 'Who is that person?' I had never seen you so big and, like, your energy was six times your body, it was amazing. I was blown away."
"You have your own lane, and you want to be in it, and I love that for you," Pink tells her daughter. "I will tell you that in this last recital, I saw a version of you that I didn't know existed."
She then jokes, "Get off my tour, you're fired!"
Pink captioned the video, "This weekend's shows were Willow's last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn't cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn't hyperventilate through our hug."
"It's wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I'm beyond proud," Pink added. "We all are. I'm gonna miss you so much."
Willow helped her mom kick off her Summer Carnival tour in June 2023 by joining her onstage to sing their duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine," which they recorded at home and released in February 2021.
She made her recording debut on the 2018 album "The Greatest Showman: Reimagined," singing "A Million Dreams - Reprise."
Pink shares Willow with husband Carey Hart. The couple are also parents to Jameson Moon Hart.
Pink's Summer Carnival tour is slated to come to an end in November.