NFL wide receiver DK Metcalf is getting ready for a new chapter in his life – both professionally and personally.
The former Seattle Seahawks receiver, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, announced during an introductory Steelers press conference Thursday that he is engaged to singer Normani.
When a reporter asked Metcalf if he had proposed this week, the 27-year-old confirmed the happy news.
"Yes, sir. She right there. Hold that rock up, baby," Metcalf said, gesturing toward 28-year-old Normani, a singer and former member of the group Fifth Harmony.
Metcalf said he popped the question to Normani in Houston while both of their families were in Texas for a spring break getaway and added that it was a long time coming.
"I tried to [propose] last year but she's a singer and her work kind of conflicted with the schedule so just tried to take an approach to where a schedule couldn't matter," said Metcalf. "So I started sending her flowers with a story and then the last letter on the flower was, 'Will you marry me?' and she said yes."
The couple tend to keep their private life off their public social media accounts, but Metcalf also revealed that it was his former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, who first introduced him to Normani.
"Back in 2020, Russ connected me and my now fiancee Normani, and him and his wife Ciara connected us," Metcalf said. "She was talking to her, and Russ was talking to me, and we hit it off from day one -- and here we are."