Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate son's 4th birthday: What to know about their blended family
Ciara and Russell Wilson, who have been married for eight years, are the proud parents of a blended family.
Wilson has described being a step-dad to Ciara's son Future as a "gift," and said it was a role he was not scared to take on.
"Stepping in to raise a child with [Ciara] and realizing that, 'OK, God, I know she's the one for me.' But also too, I'm gonna take this responsibility as well," the NFL quarterback said in the Feb. 25 episode of the "I Am Athlete" show on YouTube. "And I was ready for that ... What a gift."
In addition to raising Future, Wilson and Ciara are also the parents of three children together, Sienna, Win, who turned 4 on July 23, and Amora, who was born in December.
"When you're raising children … you've got to love every single child as if they're yours," Wilson said in the "I Am Athlete" interview. "That's been the greatest gift of raising Future, Sienna, Win and now Amora, it's like, man, God gave me that opportunity to raise them and to love them and to care for them … And there's no difference."
Wilson went on to describe having the "responsibility" of raising four children as "the greatest gift."
When it comes to parenting, Ciara has described the journey as a learning curve full of love.
"Your children challenge you, and you challenge them back. If we can be consistent and persistent, and always put a touch of love in there, it all works itself out," she said in a 2021 episode of "Coach Conversations" on YouTube. "We also have to give grace to ourselves in the process -- it's not going to be perfect."
After giving birth to Amora, Ciara opened up about her postpartum reality and trying to work and take care of herself and her family.
"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you!" the 38-year-old captioned a photo of herself on Instagram.
What to know about Ciara and Russell Wilson's blended family
Future Zahir Wilburn
Future Zahir Wilburn is Ciara's first child, whom she welcomed on May 19, 2014, with rapper Future.
On May 19, 2024, Ciara paid tribute to Future Zahir on Instagram for his 10th birthday.
"He's annointed, loved, blessed, smart, funny, fun, gifted, special and today He's 10 years old!" she captioned a video of her son. "I'm so grateful! Happy Birthday Future! We love you so much and we're so proud of you! The sky is the limit sunshine!"
Future Zahir has also developed a strong bond with Wilson, who wed Ciara two years after his birth.
In July, the NFL player posted a photo on Instagram featuring him and Future Zahir spending time on a football field with the caption, "Best part of the day #DadLife."
For Future Zahir's 10th birthday, Wilson commented on Ciara's Instagram post for her son, writing, "The BEST!!! We love you so much! God's love, anointing, and blessing is all over you! God First Always! Mom & Dad are so proud of you!"
Sienna Princess Wilson
Born April 28, 2017, in Los Angeles, Sienna is Ciara and Wilson's first child together. The singer and her two daughters share the same middle name, Princess.
Sienna and her father went on their second daddy-daughter dance in March, and afterward, Wilson said in a TikTok video post that he "got two of the four dances she promised" him.
During an interview with SheKnows in 2022, Ciara revealed her daughter has developed a passion for music.
"Sienna loves music," she told the outlet at the time. "I think she's going to run the world one day. She is 5 going on 21 for sure."
Speaking to PEOPLE last August, Ciara described Sienna as "fearless and a bit rough, like Mommy, but has a bit of a softer touch."
"I look at her and I see so much of me in her," she added.
Win Harrison Wilson
Ciara and Wilson welcomed Win on July 23, 2020.
During the couple's appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2021, Ciara said Win inherited some traits from his father, sharing the boy is "so energetic" and "all over the place."
"I definitely think he has his dad's genes all running through him," she said at the time.
To mark Win's second birthday, Ciara penned a sweet note on Instagram to celebrate the milestone, writing, "Our precious baby boy Win turned the BIG 2 and I'm so grateful!"
"He's the sweetest, most energetic, and funniest 2 year old you could ever know," she wrote. "The best little brother! He lights up every room he walks in! @DangeRussWilson I'm so proud of us! We are blessed! Mommy and Daddy love you so so much Win!! #HappyBirthday #2."
In July 2024, the couple celebrated Win's 4th birthday by posting heartfelt videos on Instagram featuring a variety of moments of Win from when he was a baby to some recent moments with his family.
"Our Sweet Precious Baby Boy Win is 4!!" Ciara captioned the post. "Yay! It brings my heart the sweetest joy to see how big you laugh, think, and love already! Everyday is a Win with you in our lives! We love you so much! Happy Birthday Winnie Win! ❤️🫶🏽 🎂🎈."
Meanwhile, Wilson wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, "Happy Birthday to our Win!!! 4 years old! You light up every room with your joy and love for life. Keep shining!! Your name embodies triumph over every obstacle. You can do all things through Christ!!! You are blessed, anointed, and we love you to heaven & back! ❤️🏅."
Amora Princess Wilson
Ciara and Wilson both took to Instagram on Dec. 11, 2023, to announce Amora's birth, sharing a photo and writing, "We love you so much!"
The couple did not announce their daughter's birth date but wrote that she weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce at birth.
The newborn shares a middle name, Princess, with her older sister Sienna and her mother.