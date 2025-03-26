Quarterback Russell Wilson is heading to New York, and wife Ciara is cheering on the move.
Wilson, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, signed with the New York Giants earlier this week. Ciara, who has been married to Wilson since 2016, celebrated the move on social media Tuesday.
The singer posted a photo of Wilson in New York Yankees practice gear along with the caption, "New York State of Mind! My greatest inspiration."
Wilson, a two-sport athlete who was drafted into the MLB earlier in his career, briefly joined the Yankees during spring training in years past.
Wilson also celebrated the New York move on social media, posting a photo of MetLife Stadium on Instagram.
"Been here before...can't wait to do it again #MetLife @nygiants," he wrote in the caption.
The Super Bowl XLVIII champion is entering his 14th season in the NFL. After being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson spent 10 seasons in Seattle before brief stints on the Denver Broncos and Steelers.
Ciara and Wilson have long supported each other publicly. In an October Instagram post, Wilson shared mutual admiration for his wife, writing, "I love you so much. Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend, and hardest worker!"
The couple are also the proud parents of a blended family: Wilson is a stepdad to Ciara's son Future, and the couple are also the parents of three children together, Sienna, Win and Amora, who was born in December 2023.