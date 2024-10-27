Ciara and Russell Wilson shared their love for each other in sweet posts celebrating Ciara’s 39th birthday this weekend.
Ciara posted an Instagram video, including shots of her and Wilson together, on Saturday, the day after her birthday.
"With you I smile the biggest. Thanks for loving me the way you do," Ciara wrote, with a heart emoji and birthday cake emoji closing the message.
"Love you Mrs. Wilson. I thank God for you and our babies and our family," responded Wilson, 35, in the comments.
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback took to Instagram to share a sweet post for the singer on her birthday.
"I love you so much. Your heart and strength inspire everyone around you. You are the best mom, wife, best friend, and hardest worker!" wrote Wilson, along with a video of special moments the pair have shared.
Wilson continued, "You are the best performer and dancer in the world! Keep Dancing! Keep shining! Daddy loves you! Every day with you is a blessing and I can’t wait to see the beautiful moments God has in store this year for you and our babies!"
He finished the post: "I love you to Heaven & back Mrs. Wilson!!"
Ciara responded with a message of gratitude in the comments, writing "Waking up to you and our precious babies is all that I need on this day. My cup is full and my heart is filled with so much gratitude! Thanks for loving me the way you do. I love you so much!"
Ciara and Wilson married on July 6, 2016. They have welcomed three children: daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora, whom the couple announced they had welcomed in December 2023.
Wilson is also stepfather to Ciara's son, Future Zahir, 10, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.