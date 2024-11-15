Prince William came to a college student's aid Thursday after his appearance at her university made her late to class.
Samantha Johnson, a student at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, asked William to explain to her professor why she was late, according to a video she shared on TikTok.
In the video, Johnson can be heard explaining to William what to say to her professor.
William then asks for the professor's name, turns to the camera and says, in part, "Lesley, I'm very sorry we're late."
Johnson told ABC News that she and her fellow students had to wait in an hour-long security line due to William's visit to the university, which was unexpected.
She said that at the time her class was to start, barricades were put up that prevented her from making it to class.
"Our lecturer messaged in the group chat saying if we didn't come up we'd have to stay half an hour behind in class," Johnson explained. "So the lovely Prince William kindly gave us a late excuse since no one knew he was visiting and [the professor] wouldn't believe us if we said we were late because of him."
William's visit to Ulster University came amid a one-day trip he made to Belfast to promote his work to end homelessness.
William, 42, traveled to Belfast on his own Thursday, without his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, who has recently returned to public duties after completing treatment for cancer.