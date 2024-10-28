Prince William is providing a glimpse into one of his most significant royal causes in a two-part documentary titled, "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness."
"Good Morning America" announced Monday that the upcoming docuseries highlighting the Prince of Wales' initiative to combat homelessness will premiere on Disney+.
The series will also be televised on Oct. 30 and 31 on ITV in the U.K.
In a newly released clip from the documentary, William recalls a touching childhood memory that features his brother Prince Harry, making it one of the rare public mentions of his brother in recent years.
The teaser, which was posted on YouTube on Friday, shows William sharing how his late mother, Princess Diana, first introduced him to the issues of homelessness by taking him and Harry to The Passage, a U.K. charity that assists those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
"My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect," William said. "My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone."
He continued, "I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well, if everyone doesn't have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."
William went on to reflect on his experience during their visit at the support center at the time.
"I remember having some good conversations, playing chess, chatting -- and that’s when it dawned on me that there were other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do,” he said. “You know, when you’re quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don’t really have [the] concept to look elsewhere. It's when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, 'Well, I was living on the street last night,' and you’re like, 'Woah.' I remember that happening."
"Prince William: We Can End Homelessness," filmed over 12 months, provides an in-depth look at William’s Homewards program, which aims to demonstrate that ending homelessness is possible, according to a press release.
In a second clip from the documentary, released on Oct. 16, William replies to those who might question if he is the right person to lead the project.
"I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all," he said. "I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need. And I see that as part of my role, is that, 'Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?' And I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can't do [it] on my own."
Produced by Mindhouse, and directed by BAFTA-winner Leo Burley, the documentary shares moving stories from people facing homelessness or who have experienced it. Executive-produced by Arron Fellows, it also showcases innovative solutions.
William and The Royal Foundation launched Homewards in June 2023, with the goal of making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurrent.
To create effective strategies to tackle homelessness, Homewards is working with six locations access the U.K. over the next five years. Those are: Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth in London, Newport, Northern Ireland, and Sheffield.
"Homewards will also raise awareness of the breadth and complexities of homelessness through national campaigns [and] local storytelling, and by placing those with lived experience at the heart of this work," a release read. "Inspired by success stories in countries such as Finland and innovative projects in the U.K., Homewards will show that by working together we can change the narrative, galvanise momentum, and drive forward lasting change to end homelessness for good."
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.