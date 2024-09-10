Prince William spoke out for the first time Tuesday after his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced in an emotional video message that she had finished chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis.
William spoke during a solo appearance in Wales, where he greeted well-wishers with cards and messages of support for Kate and shared an update on what's ahead for his wife.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," William told fans, according to reporters covering the prince's visit.
William also expressed appreciation for the support, saying, "thank you very much," and "very much appreciated."
Kate, 42, who shares three children with William, also acknowledged in her video message Monday that while she is relieved to have finished chemotherapy, her recovery is not over.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Kate has remained mostly out of the public eye for the past year.
In January, she was hospitalized for what Kensington Palace described at the time as "planned abdominal surgery."
Three months later, in March, Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
She has not revealed publicly what type of cancer she faced, nor exact details of her treatment beyond that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."
William also took time off from public duties earlier this year to support Kate.
When he visited a food charity in mid-April, in his first royal engagement since Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, William received cards of well-wishes for not only Kate but also his father, King Charles III, who was also diagnosed with cancer this year.
"Thank you very much. That's very kind," William told one volunteer who handed him the cards.