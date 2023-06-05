Britain's royal family has grown in size by one.
Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has welcomed her second child, a boy, Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday.
"Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank," the palace said in a statement. "Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7lbs 1oz."
Eugenie and Brooksbank, who wed in 2018, are already the parents of an older son, August, who was born in 2021.
Eugenie, a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, took to Instagram to share the first photos of Ernest with the world.
One photo shows Ernest sleeping while wearing a blue and white knitted hat, while a second photo shows August touching the head of his baby brother.
"Augie is loving being a big brother already," Eugenie wrote on Instagram.
Eugenie also shared the meaning behind Ernest's name, writing, "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."
Just weeks before giving birth, Eugenie joined Brooksbank in attending the coronation of her uncle, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey.
Ernest has now made history as the first royal baby born during Charles' reign.
The newborn was also just days shy of sharing a birthday with another royal family member, Lilibet, the daughter of Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Lilibet, who lives in Southern California with Harry, Meghan and her big brother Archie, turned 2 on June 4.
Eugenie is known to be close with Harry and Meghan. She visited them last year in California, where she attended the Super Bowl with Harry.