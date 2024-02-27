Priyanka Chopra Jonas is feeling a little nostalgic.

The "Quantico" alum took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on her motherhood journey and just how quickly her and husband Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is growing up.

"Time really flies. 😇🙏🏽," she captioned the post, which included then-and-now photos of her and Malti, who recently turned 2, adding a hashtag for "nostalgia."

The first photo, a seemingly recent snap, shows Chopra Jonas cuddling with Malti while the second photo shows Malti's newborn hand reaching up and touching Chopra Jonas' face.

Jonas shared a look at Malti's Elmo-themed 2nd birthday party last month, captioning the post, "Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️."

Chopra Jonas and Jonas married in December 2018 and welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022.