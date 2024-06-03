Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares photo of Malti, Nick Jonas calls wife, daughter 'my whole world'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan talk new film, ‘Love Again’
Manny Carabel/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable photo of herself with daughter Malti to Instagram on Monday.
"Her ❤️," Chopra Jonas wrote in the caption of the photo, which features the mother-daughter duo wearing matching pajamas.
"Miss u @nickjonas," she added, tagging husband Nick Jonas.
Jonas responded with an equally sweet message in the comments section.
"My whole world," the Jonas Brothers musician wrote.
Chopra Jonas, 41, and Jonas, 31, married in 2018 and announced in January 2022 that they had welcomed daughter Malti via surrogate.
Jonas shared photos of his daughter back in February celebrating her 2nd birthday with an Elmo-themed party.