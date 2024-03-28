While some parts of the country continue to feel winter's chill deep into March, contrary to Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog day prediction, Phil and his groundhog partner Phyllis did deliver on news to warm the heart this week.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced on Facebook on March 27 that the couple welcomed children for the first time since a prophetic groundhog began making seasonal predictions in 1886.

"We have Babies!! The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is very excited to announce that Phil and Phyllis have given birth to two healthy baby Groundhogs!" read a post on a Facebook page ran by the club.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Tuesday morning 6 more weeks of winter during Groundhog Day celebration at the Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Feb. 2, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

"The babies are currently in with mom and dad at the zoo that is located at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, and can be viewed thru the viewing window!" the post continued.

Tom Dunkel, president of the club, told ABC News that Phil and Phyllis were not previously thought to have been capable of bearing children in captivity.

"Phil and I had a little talk and he was extremely proud and excited to be starting a family," said Dunkel, who said he could speak "groundhog-ese" with Phil.

A frequently asked question page on the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website noted that prior to the newborns, Phil and Phyllis had no prior children.

On Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, Phil -- perhaps the world's most famous groundhog – did not see his shadow meaning, according to legend, that we were destined for an early spring.

According to the club, Phil lives in a manmade, climate and light controlled zoo connected to Barclay Square and Punxsutawney Memorial Library in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

"It's fun, good news in times that the world needs some good fun news. So, we were pleased to announce it," said Dunkel.