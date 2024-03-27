As Kate, the Princess of Wales, takes time off from her public royal duties while undergoing preventative chemotherapy, she is receiving support from some of her youngest fans.

Two young girls with signs of support for Kate -- who publicly shared her cancer diagnosis and treatment in a video message last week -- caught the eye of Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Wednesday as she visited a farmers' market in Shrewsbury, in the U.K.

Camilla walked right over to the two girls, who each held up signs reading "Send our love to Kate."

"I shall send these on to Catherine, she will be thrilled," Camilla told the young girls, according to a video shared on X by a royal editor for The Sun newspaper.

Britain's Queen Camilla receives a message of support for Princess Catherine, during her visit to the Farmers' Market, March 27, 2024, in Shrewsbury, England. Chris Jackson/AP

Camilla is one of only a few senior royals currently holding public engagements as Kate, along with Camilla's husband King Charles III, face health issues.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. The palace has not said what type of cancer Charles was diagnosed with, nor what type of treatment he is undergoing.

Kate, 42, has also not shared publicly what type of cancer she was diagnosed with. She shared in her video message that cancer was discovered in post-operative tests after she underwent planned abdominal surgery in mid-January.

Catherine, Princess of Wales' released an official statement on her health on March 22, 2024. BBC Studios

According to Kensington Palace, Kate started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.

Both Kate and her husband Prince William are taking time off from public duties while their three children are on Easter holiday from school.

William is expected to return to public duties later in April.

Palace officials have said only that Kate will return to public duties once she is medically cleared to do so.

"Kensington Palace will provide information, when the time is right, and The Princess is able to restart work and her duties. In the meantime, we would ask that the family's privacy is respected," the palace said in a March 22 statement.