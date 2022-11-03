Reba McEntire is postponing this weekend’s shows to rest her voice.
The country star shared a message on social media Wednesday regarding the news and tour update.
“My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows,” McEntire said. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates.”
“Thank you for understanding!” she added.
The shows lined up for the weekend included stops in Columbus, Ohio, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Indianapolis, Indiana.
All three shows will now take place in December.
McEntire announced the second leg of her arena tour, “Reba: Live in Concert,” in July. The tour kicked off on Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. It was scheduled to end on Nov. 19 in Wichita, Kansas.