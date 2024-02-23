Reba McEntire is one proud mama!

The "Fancy" singer, 68, took to Instagram on Feb. 23 to share a birthday tribute to her son Shelby Blackstock on his 34th birthday alongside a photo of the two of them.

"I sure feel a lot better today than I did 34 years ago! :)," McEntire wrote in the post. "From the first second I found out I was pregnant, up to today, this child is one of the biggest blessings of my life."

"Thank you, God for letting me experience being a mama," she continued. "I love you, Shelby, with all my heart mind and soul. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In the photo, the country music superstar and her son are both looking off into the distance as the sunlight shines on their faces.

McEntire's "Reba" co-star and longtime friend Melissa Peterman took to the comments to send Blackstock some birthday wishes of her own.

"Happy Birthday Shelby!! You always make me laugh. You were a great kid who became a great man. I hope you have a fantastic birthday!" she wrote to him. "Oh and whatever your mom got you is from both of us."

McEntire shares her son with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock.