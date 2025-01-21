Rebecca Yarros' latest book, "Onyx Storm", has officially arrived.
The author shared a message for fans on the release day of the highly anticipated novel, the third installment in Yarros' popular Empyrean series.
"1. It's in your hands now. 2. Thank you for sharing this incredible experience with me. 3. Enjoy the ride," she wrote in a caption of an Instagram post.
Yarros' post also included a dedication that read, "To the ones who don't run with the popular crowd, the ones who get caught reading under their desks, the ones who feel like they never get invited, included or represented."
"Get your leathers. We have dragons to ride," she added.
Fans of Yarros' novel took to TikTok in the early hours of Tuesday morning sharing videos of themselves flocking to bookstores to get a copy of "Onyx Storm."
Several Barnes and Noble stores across the country also held release parties to celebrate the arrival of the new book.
"Onyx Storm," which follows the novels "Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame," will continue the story of Violet Sorrengail at Basgiath War College, 18 months after she started at the school, which is set in the fantastical world of dragon riders and magic.
"The battle has truly begun," a synopsis of the novel reads. "And with enemies closing in from outside their walls and within their ranks, it's impossible to know who to trust."
The synopsis details the journey Violet will take to "seek allies from unfamiliar lands."
"The trip will test every bit of her wit, luck, and strength, but she will do anything to save what she loves -- her dragons, her family, her home, and him. Even if it means keeping a secret so big, it could destroy everything," the synopsis continues.
The synopsis adds, "But a storm is coming… and not everyone can survive its wrath."
Leading up to the release of "Onyx Storm," Yarros, who had been tight-lipped about details of the new novel, told Elle that readers can "expect to see Violet with one singular motivation, which is to save Xaden," her love interest.
"You’re going to follow the implications of what’s been revealed in Iron Flame, and you're going to see Andarna very curious about where she comes from," she added. "I think that’s the biggest thing I can tease before a publisher jumps out and tackles me to the floor.”
Amazon MGM Studios with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society has already optioned Yarros' first novel in the series, "Fourth Wing," for a TV series.
Yarros will also be an executive producer on the project.
"I can't wait to see their adaptation of Fourth Wing brought to life!" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post in October. "Words can't portray how excited I am and how grateful to work with such amazing people!"
With the release of "Onyx Storm," celebration for the new novel will continue with a book tour across the country.
After an event for the book in Los Angeles today, the tour will continue at The Town Hall in New York City on Jan. 24.
There will be four more tour stops following the event in New York. The tour will end in Denver on Feb. 2.
