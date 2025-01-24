Bestselling author Rebecca Yarros is opening up about her latest novel, "Onyx Storm," its dramatic ending and why the novel is her favorite in the Empyrean series.
While stopping by "Good Morning America" Friday, Yarros said one of the reasons the third installment of her fantasy series has such a special place in her heart is because she feels "more confident as a writer."
"I had time to write a book in between and really get my feet back in and solid -- and I have my feet more solid in the world of Empyrean," she explained. "And I think Violet's determination kind of shines through with me writing, and it just really felt great to be there."
Yarros also described her mixed emotions finally seeing the novel out in the world: "It's amazing to see it out. It's really surreal, kind of like it's happening to somebody else."
She continued, "I see somebody reading it and I think, 'Oh, you've been in my brain?' Like we have this collective experience, we've been to this place together so it's a really great feeling."
For those who haven't finished reading "Onyx Storm," warning -- spoilers ahead!
Yarros was also asked if she has a message for fans to give them hope and mend broken hearts after the novel's dramatic conclusion.
"It's a five book series -- just hold on," she responded.
On the book's final scene and its last line, she reflected, "Before I start a book, I know its first line and its last line and that last line had been in my head since I wrote the synopsis for 'Fourth Wing.'"
"So it was really, really satisfying to finally get there and get all those emotions out," she continued.
When asked what she can tease about the highly anticipated upcoming fourth novel in the series, Yarros shared, "I can tell you there will be dragons and politics. Maybe some romance, maybe some intrigue -- but definitely dragons!"
Yarros also shared her excitement for the upcoming "Fourth Wing" TV adaptation and praised its showrunner, Moira Walley-Beckett.
"I can tell you that I've read the pilot and it's incredible," she said. "Moira Walley-Beckett is phenomenal and just so talented and gifted, and she really captured the spirit of the book and the characters. My only non-negotiable is that Xaden isn't white."
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.