Author Rebecca Yarros is dishing on the "Fourth Wing" TV series.
At the midnight release party for "Onyx Storm" at the Grove in Los Angeles on Monday night, Yarros revealed that she's read a couple versions of the script, including the pilot, for the highly anticipated series, and shared her excitement about it.
"I've read two versions of the script now and it is -- oh my God," she said in a fan-captured video.
"I was super scared to read it because when you hand somebody your baby and you say, 'Tell me what you think is important in here,' you're kind of like, 'It's all important,'" she continued.
Yarros added that while reading the scripts, she "kicked my feet the entire time."
"I love it," she said.
The author then praised screenwriter Moira Walley-Beckett, who is adapting the bestselling novel for television for Amazon MGM Studios, with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society producing the project.
"Moira has done such an amazing job capturing everyone's voice and the dialogue that you guys love and just the energy and spirit of the book that I just -- I could not be any happier," she said.
"It's amazing," Yarros added.
"Fourth Wing" is the first book in Yarros' bestselling Empyrean series.
She first released "Fourth Wing" in April 2023, and it was her first fantasy genre novel, which went viral on TikTok.
The book, which is set in the fantastical world of dragon riders and magic, follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail at Basgiath War College, who joins a group of people striving to become dragon riders.
In addition to the script, Yarros answered more burning questions from fans at the release party, including how she envisions Violet's love interest, Xaden Riorson, be represented in the series.
"I usually come from an aspect of where's my expertise," said Yarros, who is also an executive producer on the project. "I never want to be that person that maks something not happen because I'm a diva or weird."
"My biggest thing has always been, Xaden isn't white and I need him to not be white on television," she continued. "And really, that's my only sticking point, that and like it would be nice if we kept the dialogue the same."
"But really, it's just don't mess with the representation," Yarros added.
"Iron Flame," the second book in the Empyrean series, followed in October 2023.
On Tuesday, Yarros released the third book in the series, "Onyx Storm," which continues Violet Sorrengail's journey at Basgiath War College.
Following the midnight release party, Yarros took to Instagram and shared how "speechless" she was over the support she's received for her novel.
"There are times I don’t have words for what this is, what you all have made this series into, and I find myself speechless," she said. "But let me try…"
"Thank you to everyone who worked to make last amazing," she said. "Thank you to every reader who came out with smiles and cheers and cosplays."
She continued, "As for Onyx Storm, those of you who made it possible are in the acknowledgments, know who you are, and have huge chunks of my heart. But the biggest thanks always goes to you guys, the readers."
"Thank you for giving this series a chance and sticking with me!" she added.
