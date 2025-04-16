Several "Pitch Perfect" stars enjoyed a sweet mini reunion this week.
On Tuesday, Rebel Wilson shared a carousel of Instagram photos of herself with fellow "Pitch Perfect" stars Anna Kendrick and Chrissie Fit in London.
In the photos, the trio is all smiles as they pose for photos on London streets.
"Yes Bellas!" Wilson captioned the post. "While London sleeps we roam the streets singing in perfect harmony #bellas4life."
Fit also shared several photos on her Instagram story from their night on the town, writing in the caption, "The Bellas take London."
Wilson, Kendrick and Fit starred together in several "Pitch Perfect" films.
Wilson played Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart and Kendrick played Beca Mitchell in all three "Pitch Perfect" films. Fit starred as Florencia "Flo" Fuentes in the second and third "Pitch Perfect" films.
The first film followed Beca, a freshman at Barden University, who is persuaded into joining the school's all-girls a cappella group, The Barden Bellas.
In "Pitch Perfect 2," The Bellas enter an international competition following a humiliating performance at The Kennedy Center.
The final installment in the film franchise shows The Bellas reuniting for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour.
Since the last film wrapped, the stars of the film have had several reunions and supported each other through various life moments.