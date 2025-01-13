Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agrumamade a memorable appearance at the 2025 Australian Open over the weekend.
The couple was photographed on Sunday attending the Australian Open's Set in Style dinner, re-wearing their wedding day ensembles for their first public outing since revealing their legal marriage in Sydney this past December.
Wilson's look included an off-the-shoulder pink dress that featured a ruffled neckline and tiered skirt, ivory sandals and minimal jewelry. She paired the look with a soft updo hairstyle.
Agruma wore a coordinating look for the occasion, donning a muted pink and white floral print dress that featured a sparkling, scalloped hemline and trimming. Like Wilson, Agruma kept her jewelry minimal, wearing dainty bracelets and a pendant necklace. She finished the look with a soft hairstyle and a pair of beige and black cap-toe pumps.
The couple first tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy, in September 2024. The "Pitch Perfect" actress announced news of their marriage on Instagram, posting photos of her and Agruma wearing white bridal ballgowns, holding white floral bouquets. In the images, the two are seen smiling and holding hands, as well as posing for bridal portraits.
They later held a legal wedding in Sydney, officiated by Wilson's sister, allowing Wilson's 94-year-old grandmother to attend, according to an Instagram post the actress shared in December.
"My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney!" Wilson captioned a carousel of photos from the day. "It meant my 94 year old grandmother Gar could come which was very special to us to have her included and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year! 😘."
The couple's relationship became public in June 2022. They got engaged in February 2023 at Disneyland.