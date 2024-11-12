Rebel Wilson is sharing a glimpse into her life as a mom as she celebrates daughter Royce's 2nd birthday.
The "Pitch Perfect" alum, 44, took to Instagram on Monday to mark the special occasion, sharing a photo of her, her little girl and her wife, Ramona Agruma, posing for a photo in front of Royce's birthday cake.
Atop the cake were figurines of three iconic Disney Princesses: Cinderella from "Cinderella," Belle from "Beauty and the Beast" and Aurora from "Sleeping Beauty."
"Can't believe our little Royce Lillian is already 2! We took her to Disneyland, her first ride was DUMBO, when she saw the big castle she just said 'cool!'" she wrote.
Wilson went on to share that Royce's favorite TV show is "Masha and the Bear," she loves dancing to classical music and she loves daily trips to the park.
The actress' life update comes after she and Agruma tied the knot in an Italian wedding in September.
