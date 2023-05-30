Reese Witherspoon is living it up in Paris.
The "Legally Blonde" actress and Hello Sunshine co-founder, 47, shared a few posts to Instagram over the holiday weekend of herself, her mom Betty and her nieces Abby James and Draper.
"Paris with the girls is always a good idea," Witherspoon captioned a video of the group's Parisian getaway set to Rayelle's "Ooo La La La La."
In the video, Witherspoon's mother is seen admiring flowers and artwork at a museum while the Oscar winner's nieces enjoy delicious food and take in the sights.
Witherspoon also shared a few photos of the foursome to Instagram, leading the slideshow with a photo of herself sporting a shorter haircut while standing in front of a yellow building with a blue door.
"Bonjour from Paris!" she captioned the post.
The Paris vacation comes about two months after Witherspoon announced that she and husband Jim Toth were divorcing after 12 years of marriage.