Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her daughter Ava Phillippe's latest milestone.
The Oscar-winning actress, 48, took to Instagram earlier this week to wish her eldest child a happy 25th birthday.
"Happy Birthday to my amazing daughter @avaphillippe who happens to be one of the most genuinely kind-hearted and wise people I know," she wrote. "I love you with all [my] heart."
She added, "Keep shining your beautiful light my sweet girl!"
The post included a photo of the "Big Little Lies" actress and Phillippe in all-black looks enjoying some mother-daughter time at a cafe, a throwback photo of them from when Phillippe was a baby and a portrait of Phillippe holding a flower.
Phillippe took to the comments of her mom's post, writing simply, "Love you mama."
Witherspoon shares her daughter and son Deacon Phillippe, 20, with ex-husband and fellow "Cruel Intentions" alum Ryan Phillippe. She is also mom to son Tennessee, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth.