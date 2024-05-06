Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe has a message for body-shamers on social media.
The 24-year-old took to TikTok over the weekend to share a video of her set to a cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl", in which she took aim at those spreading "toxic" negativity on the internet, saying that she "just achieved a major milestone as a woman online."
Phillippe wrote in text overlaid in the video that she saw "2 different strangers" leave conflicting comments about her body.
"The first said I should get on Oz*empic because I'm too fat... The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin..." she wrote. "My weight did not change in the time period between their comments (& it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)."
"It's such bulls---," she declared.
Phillippe ended the video with a reminder that "no one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like."
"You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with," she continued. "But no matter who you are... Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures. ❤️."
Phillippe took to the caption to explain that body shaming is "simply toxic behavior" and also explained why she specifically wrote about the perspective of a woman in the video.
"I put 'woman' because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is," she wrote. "We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in."