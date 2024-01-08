Reese Witherspoon hit the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet with a special date: her eldest son Deacon Phillippe.
The "Legally Blonde" actress, 47, wore a chic little black dress alongside Phillippe, 20, in a classic tux, as the mother-son duo arrived at the 81st annual Golden Globes.
Witherspoon's series "The Morning Show" is nominated this year for best television series (drama), and her co-star Billy Crudup was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television.
The actress is a two-time Golden Globe winner, having won in 2006 for playing June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line" and in 2018 as a producer of "Big Little Lies."
Witherspoon shares Deacon Phillippe and daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and shares son Tennessee Toth, 11, with ex-husband Jim Toth.