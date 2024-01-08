Reese Witherspoon hit the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet with a special date: her eldest son Deacon Phillippe.

The "Legally Blonde" actress, 47, wore a chic little black dress alongside Phillippe, 20, in a classic tux, as the mother-son duo arrived at the 81st annual Golden Globes.

Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Witherspoon's series "The Morning Show" is nominated this year for best television series (drama), and her co-star Billy Crudup was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television.

The actress is a two-time Golden Globe winner, having won in 2006 for playing June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line" and in 2018 as a producer of "Big Little Lies."

Witherspoon shares Deacon Phillippe and daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and shares son Tennessee Toth, 11, with ex-husband Jim Toth.