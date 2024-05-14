Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are joining forces -- and seemingly duking it out -- in a new teaser for Prime Video's "You're Cordially Invited" that dropped Tuesday.
The teaser for the film, set to premiere Jan. 30, 2025, sets up the premise: A woman (Witherspoon) planning her sister's wedding meets the father of another bride (Ferrell) at what she thinks is her sister's wedding venue, and they quickly discover the coastal resort has been double-booked for both weddings.
"When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and our cast of characters begin to face their own insecurities learning more about themselves," the teaser's description reads.
The teaser shows a string of chaotic events involving Ferrell screaming at Witherspoon, a wedding party falling through a dock and more.
The film is written and directed by "Neighbors" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" director Nicholas Stoller.
In addition to Ferrell and Witherspoon, who also produced, the film stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Meredith Hagner.
"You're Cordially Invited" premieres Jan. 30, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.