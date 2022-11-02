The official trailer has arrived for the upcoming holiday musical comedy "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

The film is a retelling of "A Christmas Carol," the Charles Dickens Christmas classic -- but with a slight twist: It's told from the ghosts' perspective, with Ferrell playing the Ghost of Christmas Present.

The preview for the Sean Anders-directed holiday film shows Ferrell's ghost attempting to change Reynolds' Scrooge character, Clint Briggs, which results in some hilarious holiday madness and spontaneous musical numbers.

"Hey, I'm haunting you!" Ferrell's ghost shouts to Reynolds' Briggs in the trailer. "You can't just run away from me when I'm haunting you!"

Reynolds shared the full trailer to his Instagram, captioning his post, "Amazing what a year’s worth of tap dance classes can do. If only Will and I took them."

The musical will contain original songs by Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.