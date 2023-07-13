Will Ferrell turned the European premiere of "Barbie" into a family affair.
The "Anchorman" actor, who celebrates his 56th birthday this month, stepped out with his wife Viveca Paulin and their three sons -- Magnus, Mattias and Axel -- on the pink carpet at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Wednesday.
Ferrell and his sons looked sharp in their suits -- with the comedian rocking a pink tie for the occasion -- and Paulin donned a striking blue dress.
While the plot of the Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie" movie has mostly been kept under wraps, we know Ferrell is playing a fictionalized version of the Mattel CEO.
- 1
- 2
- 3
In addition to Margot Robbie bringing the titular doll to life and Ryan Gosling playing Ken, the film has a star-studded cast of other Barbies and Kens, including Issa Rae and Simu Liu, among others.
Like Ferrell, America Ferrera and Rhea Perlman also play human characters in the movie.
"Barbie" arrives in U.S. theaters on July 21.