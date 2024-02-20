Regina King stars as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black U.S. congresswoman, in the official trailer for "Shirley."

According to its synopsis, the biopic chronicles the trailblazing politician during her historic 1972 presidential campaign.

"I don't think I'm special," King, an Oscar winner for "If Beale Street Could Talk," says as Chisholm in the trailer. "I just want to remind people what's possible."

Regina King, as Shirley Chisholm, in a scene from "Shirley." Glen Wilson/Netflix

"Shirley" is written and directed by John Ridley, the Oscar-winning writer of "12 Years a Slave." He also created the series "American Crime," for which King won two of her four Emmys.

The film also stars Lucas Hedges, André Holland, Terrence Howard and the late Lance Reddick, among others.

"Shirley" begins streaming March 22 on Netflix.