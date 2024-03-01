Thomas Kingston, a member by marriage of Britain's royal family, has died by apparent suicide, according to an inquest released Friday.

The 45-year-old's cause of death was a "traumatic wound to the head," and a gun was found near his body. His death occurred at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds on Sunday, according to the coroner for Gloucestershire.

In a statement Tuesday announcing Kingston's death, Buckingham Palace said there were "no suspicious circumstances" around his death and "no other parties involved."

Newlyweds Mr. Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor pose on the steps of the chapel with their bridesmaids, page boys and guests after their wedding at St George's Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images, FILE

Kingston was the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Elizabeth attended Kingston and Lady Gabriella's wedding in 2019, which was held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same church where Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wed one year before.

More recently, Kingston and Lady Gabriella were guests of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla in the royal box at Royal Ascot last June.

Thomas Kingston and Queen Camilla watch the racing from the Royal Box as they attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, FILE

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston watch, from the Royal Box, The King and Queen's horse 'King's Lynn' run in 'The Wokingham Stakes' as they attend day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 24, 2023 in Ascot, England. Max Mumby/indigo/Getty Images, FILE

The palace described Kingston in its statement Tuesday as a "much-loved member of the family."

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," the statement said. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Lady Gabriella, who is not a working member of the royal family, said in a statement released Tuesday on behalf of the couple's parents and sisters, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Kingston and Lady Gabriella's last public appearance together was on Valentine's Day. The pair attended a Celebration of Shakespeare event in London that was also attended by Camilla.