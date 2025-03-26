Renee Zellweger is the newest addition to the cast of "Only Murders in the Building."
Hulu confirmed the news to "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that the "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" star will be joining Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in a recurring guest role on Season Five of the hit series.
Zellweger's character in the series is being kept under wraps.
On social media, "Only Murders in the Building" shared an image of Zellweger's chair with the caption, "Welcome to the building, Renee Zellweger!"
Season Four premiered in 2024 and featured a star-studded cast. It included Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon.
The series follows friends Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who investigate a series of suspicious murders in their upscale apartment building, The Arconia, in New York City.
Recently, the Season Four cast took home two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Short also won the SAG Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.
Season Five is currently in production.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."