Renée Zellweger has been showing off a flurry of fashion-forward looks while promoting her new film "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," and her latest look falls right in line.
The actress was photographed during a photo-call for the film in Rome on Wednesday posing in a Maison Margiela ensemble that included a sleeveless blazer-inspired off-the-shoulder top and dark trousers.
Zellweger also donned a brown waist belt tied with a ribbon, completing the look with black pointed-toe pumps.
For glam, the Oscar-winning actress went with soft, glowing makeup that emphasized her features with sweeps of rosy blush and pink lipstick. Her hair was worn tousled and pulled back.
Zellweger dazzled in another off-the-shoulder look two days prior in Amsterdam, at another premiere for her upcoming film.
Zellweger wowed fans on the pink carpet at that event, posing blissfully in an asymmetrical black and white houndstooth dress by Tamara Ralph.
Her statement-making dress was adorned with dazzling crystal buttons, and she wore a pair of satin pumps to finish the look.
The "Judy" star's fashion bonanza was also in full effect at the end of January, when she stepped onto the London scene donning a high-waisted pair of belted leather capris from Hermès. She styled the edgy look with a mashup of black pieces, including a sheer, ribbed turtleneck top, a blazer and dark Persol sunglasses.
"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," directed by Michael Morris and based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel of the same name, is the fourth installment in the "Bridget Jones" film series. The film stars Zellweger in the titular role, and also stars Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker and Leila Farzad.
"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" is slated to hit theaters on Valentine's Day, premiering Feb. 13 on Peacock.