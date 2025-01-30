Renée Zellweger revives vintage Balmain gown for 'Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy' London premiere
Renée Zellweger has revived a Y2K fashion blast from the past.
The actress made a glowing appearance Wednesday at the London premiere of "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," wearing a stunning vintage Balmain gown from 2000.
With its sleek silhouette and elegant draping, the vibrant, satin fuchsia gown perfectly embodied the timeless sophistication that has defined Zellweger’s style through the years.
She posed on the pink carpet in front of a floral backdrop for the film, wearing the look along with ruby-toned pumps and her hair wavy and swept to the side cascading over her shoulder.
This isn't the first time the Oscar-winning actress has reached into fashion's archives for a major event.
In 2001, Zellweger turned heads at the Academy Awards in a buttery yellow 1959 Jean Dessès gown, further showcasing her appreciation for vintage couture.
The highly anticipated "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" marks Zellweger's return as the beloved Bridget, now a single mother of two navigating life after the loss of her husband Mark Darcy. Based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel, the film follows Bridget as she balances motherhood, her career and the unpredictable world of dating.
The Academy Award winner's return to the role comes after a brief hiatus from acting, during which she took a step back from Hollywood.
She later made a triumphant comeback with her Oscar-winning performance in "Judy" in 2019.
In an interview with actor Hugh Grant for British Vogue's February issue, Zellweger opened up about why she took a break from acting between 2010 and 2016.
"Because I needed to," she said. "I was sick of the sound of my own voice."
"When I was working, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?'" she continued. "It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences."
After some much-needed time off, Zellweger will be hitting the big screen again as "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" hits theaters on Feb. 14.